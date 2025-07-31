Fadnavis Demands Apology for Saffron Terror Narrative

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accused the Congress-led UPA government of orchestrating a 'saffron terror' narrative, following a court's decision to acquit seven individuals accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He suggested that the probe was driven by political motives aimed at defaming Hindus.

Fadnavis insisted that the Congress should apologize to both the acquitted individuals and Hindu society for the misleading narrative. He expressed that the narrative was part of a broader conspiracy to appease minority communities, which has now been debunked by the court's ruling. The Chief Minister stated that further actions will be considered after a thorough examination of the court's judgment.

Furthermore, Fadnavis stood by the police, asserting that they acted under UPA regime pressure. He further criticized the opposition for not appreciating the exposure of the false 'Hindu terror' narrative, arguing it was an attempt to fabricate a counter-narrative to 'Islamic terrorism'.

(With inputs from agencies.)