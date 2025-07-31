Left Menu

Fadnavis Demands Apology for Saffron Terror Narrative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Congress for promoting a 'saffron terror' narrative after a special court acquitted seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Fadnavis claims the investigation was politically motivated under UPA government pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 16:57 IST
Fadnavis Demands Apology for Saffron Terror Narrative
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, accused the Congress-led UPA government of orchestrating a 'saffron terror' narrative, following a court's decision to acquit seven individuals accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. He suggested that the probe was driven by political motives aimed at defaming Hindus.

Fadnavis insisted that the Congress should apologize to both the acquitted individuals and Hindu society for the misleading narrative. He expressed that the narrative was part of a broader conspiracy to appease minority communities, which has now been debunked by the court's ruling. The Chief Minister stated that further actions will be considered after a thorough examination of the court's judgment.

Furthermore, Fadnavis stood by the police, asserting that they acted under UPA regime pressure. He further criticized the opposition for not appreciating the exposure of the false 'Hindu terror' narrative, arguing it was an attempt to fabricate a counter-narrative to 'Islamic terrorism'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025