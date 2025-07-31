Diplomatic Visits Aim to Ease Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions

Thailand and Cambodia are taking proactive steps to mitigate international concerns by arranging border visits for foreign diplomats to assess the extent of damages from recent skirmishes. The initiative comes as both nations seek to present their narratives following clashes that erupted despite a ceasefire agreement facilitated in Malaysia.

The ceasefire, which was meant to take effect Monday at midnight, faced immediate challenges with mutual accusations of violations. Efforts to maintain transparency included Thailand's invitation to military attachés and press to witness the situation firsthand, while Cambodia is echoing this with its own diplomatic tour.

Meanwhile, tensions persist as both countries aim to secure the return of captured soldiers amid ongoing accusations. Recent peace talks, mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, mark a critical juncture as regional and international actors push for stability. The historical context of the border dispute underscores the complexity of achieving a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)