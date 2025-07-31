Kailas Gorantyal Joins BJP: A Shift in Maharashtra's Political Landscape

In a significant political move, former Congress MLA Kailas Gorantyal from Maharashtra's Jalna district joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. The induction ceremony at the BJP's state headquarters saw Gorantyal being welcomed by state BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

Attending the event were several senior leaders including former Union Minister Raosaheb Danve and state OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save. Gorantyal, a three-time Congress MLA, highlighted his belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Gorantyal's shift is said to be driven by his confidence in BJP's developmental goals. However, his switch has sparked criticism, with Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar accusing him of political hypocrisy due to an impending inquiry. Previously dissatisfied with Congress, Gorantyal aims for BJP's success in the Jalna City Municipal Corporation elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)