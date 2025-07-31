Left Menu

Parliament Disruptions: Opposition Unites Against Government Stance

Opposition leader Derek O'Brien criticizes the government for frequent adjournments in Parliament, alleging avoidance of crucial debates. Citing the last discussion on an opposition notice in 2016, he accuses government figures of disruptive behavior. Concerns arise over voter roll revisions potentially disenfranchising poorer citizens, intensifying political tensions.

Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha, has accused the government of orchestrating repeated adjournments in Parliament, noting that the last opposition-led discussion occurred in 2016.

His comments surfaced amid ongoing disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, as opposition factions demand discourse on the controversial Special Investigation Report (SIR) in Bihar.

O'Brien highlighted the government's pattern of behavior, particularly pointing to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, accusing them of prolonging Parliamentary disarray. The opposition continues to protest voter roll revisions, fearing the disenfranchisement of economically disadvantaged citizens lacking necessary documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

