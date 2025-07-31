Parliament Disruptions: Opposition Unites Against Government Stance

Derek O'Brien, Trinamool Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha, has accused the government of orchestrating repeated adjournments in Parliament, noting that the last opposition-led discussion occurred in 2016.

His comments surfaced amid ongoing disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, as opposition factions demand discourse on the controversial Special Investigation Report (SIR) in Bihar.

O'Brien highlighted the government's pattern of behavior, particularly pointing to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah, accusing them of prolonging Parliamentary disarray. The opposition continues to protest voter roll revisions, fearing the disenfranchisement of economically disadvantaged citizens lacking necessary documentation.

