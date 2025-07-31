Left Menu

Diplomatic Triumph: Sheinbaum's Strategic Pause on Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a significant diplomatic success by securing a 90-day pause on new tariffs during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. This strategic move aims to provide time for negotiating a trade deal, preventing immediate tariff increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:04 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed a diplomatic breakthrough on Thursday, announcing a halt to new tariffs after a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sheinbaum confirmed the temporary pause, providing a crucial 90-day window to negotiate a trade agreement, thereby averting the imminent tariff hike.

On social media platform X, Sheinbaum described the dialogue with Trump as 'very good,' underscoring the importance of the call in postponing the tariff escalation initially scheduled for the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

