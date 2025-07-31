Diplomatic Triumph: Sheinbaum's Strategic Pause on Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed a diplomatic breakthrough on Thursday, announcing a halt to new tariffs after a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Sheinbaum confirmed the temporary pause, providing a crucial 90-day window to negotiate a trade agreement, thereby averting the imminent tariff hike.

On social media platform X, Sheinbaum described the dialogue with Trump as 'very good,' underscoring the importance of the call in postponing the tariff escalation initially scheduled for the following day.

