Trump-Putin Summit: A Diplomatic Dance Amidst Global Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, marking their first summit since 2021. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the upcoming talks, which aim to tackle the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This diplomatic move occurs amidst Trump's tariff threats against Russian trade partners, including India.

The meeting, proposed by the United States, is seen as a step towards resolving the four-year-long Ukraine war. Ahead of the summit, Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, engaged in preliminary discussions with Putin. As Trump seeks rapprochement with Russia, his fluctuating stance on Putin raises eyebrows among Western allies.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged Europe to be part of peace negotiations, emphasizing the continent's role in the war's resolution. While Ukrainian and European leaders fear Trump's potential alignment with Putin, financial markets reflect optimism, with Russian stocks climbing. The summit's success may redefine international relations and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)