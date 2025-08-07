Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Bid to Exclude Undocumented Migrants from Census

Former President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to draft a new Census excluding undocumented migrants, a move previously blocked by courts and reversed by Joe Biden. Trump's proposal reignites a contentious issue tied to his immigration policy and is causing a stir in political circles.

Former President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by instructing the Commerce Department to exclude undocumented migrants from the U.S. Census. This move revives a contentious policy from his first term, which had been blocked by the courts and reversed by current President Joe Biden.

Trump shared his directive in a post on Truth Social, claiming the Census should reflect 'modern day facts and figures' and relate to the 2024 presidential election. He insists that undocumented migrants should not be counted, a stance that affects congressional representation calculations.

Legal battles loom as Trump's proposal would face challenges similar to those in his first term when courts determined that only Congress has the authority to define who is included in the Census. Meanwhile, Trump's immigration tactics have negatively impacted his approval ratings, as highlighted by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

