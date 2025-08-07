Electoral Roll Controversy: Clash Between Prashant Kishor and Election Commission
Prashant Kishor accuses the Election Commission of deleting poor voters' names in Bihar, sparking controversy ahead of assembly polls. The EC clarified names were removed due to deaths, migrations, or multiple enrollments. Kishor campaigns against the BJP-led NDA, urging public faith in the electoral process's sanctity.
On Thursday, the Election Commission firmly rejected allegations made by Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who claims that the poll body is conspiring with the ruling BJP-led NDA to unfairly remove the names of poor voters during the electoral rolls' special intensive revision in Bihar.
Kishor, conducting a statewide tour to boost his party's profile before the upcoming assembly elections, issued this accusation during a speech in Begusarai. His comments follow the recent release of draft electoral rolls that saw over 65 lakh names being deleted.
The Election Commission clarified that the removals were justified by voters' deaths, migration, or multiple enrollments. It emphasized maintaining the electoral process's integrity and encouraged political parties to file claims if eligible voters were omitted. The deadline for these claims is September 1. Kishor, however, continues to assert that these actions will negatively impact the electoral representation of migrant workers likely opposed to the ruling coalition.
