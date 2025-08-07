Trinamool Congress Calls for Debate on Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

Trinamool Congress's newly appointed Lok Sabha leader, Abhishek Banerjee, engaged in a meeting with Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting was to advocate for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an issue eliciting significant opposition attention.

Banerjee emphasized to the media that the meeting was primarily a courtesy call, during which he expressed the desire for a smooth and undisturbed session. Despite the politeness of the exchange, Trinamool Congress MPs have persistently been submitting adjournment motions demanding a debate on SIR.

The national government's stance remains that the SIR cannot be an agenda item since it's considered sub-judice. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are gearing up for a march to the Election Commission's headquarters, slated for Monday, to press their demand for transparency and discussion on the electoral roll revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)