Trinamool Congress Calls for Debate on Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee met with Speaker Om Birla to demand a parliamentary debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The ongoing Monsoon Session has faced disruptions due to opposition demands, while the government maintains that the topic is sub-judice.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress's newly appointed Lok Sabha leader, Abhishek Banerjee, engaged in a meeting with Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting was to advocate for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an issue eliciting significant opposition attention.
Banerjee emphasized to the media that the meeting was primarily a courtesy call, during which he expressed the desire for a smooth and undisturbed session. Despite the politeness of the exchange, Trinamool Congress MPs have persistently been submitting adjournment motions demanding a debate on SIR.
The national government's stance remains that the SIR cannot be an agenda item since it's considered sub-judice. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are gearing up for a march to the Election Commission's headquarters, slated for Monday, to press their demand for transparency and discussion on the electoral roll revision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Brews Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
TMC MP Sushmita Dev Criticizes Bihar Voter List Revision as Exclusionary
Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Tensions in Bihar
Political Tensions Escalate Over Bihar's Voter List Revision
Indian Opposition Rallies Against Bihar's Controversial Voter List Revision