Trinamool Congress Calls for Debate on Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee met with Speaker Om Birla to demand a parliamentary debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The ongoing Monsoon Session has faced disruptions due to opposition demands, while the government maintains that the topic is sub-judice.

Updated: 07-08-2025 20:21 IST
Trinamool Congress's newly appointed Lok Sabha leader, Abhishek Banerjee, engaged in a meeting with Speaker Om Birla on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting was to advocate for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, an issue eliciting significant opposition attention.

Banerjee emphasized to the media that the meeting was primarily a courtesy call, during which he expressed the desire for a smooth and undisturbed session. Despite the politeness of the exchange, Trinamool Congress MPs have persistently been submitting adjournment motions demanding a debate on SIR.

The national government's stance remains that the SIR cannot be an agenda item since it's considered sub-judice. Meanwhile, the opposition parties are gearing up for a march to the Election Commission's headquarters, slated for Monday, to press their demand for transparency and discussion on the electoral roll revision.

