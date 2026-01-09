Left Menu

Scam Allegations Ignite Political Firestorm: Bihar's Big Debate

The Bihar NDA welcomed a Delhi court's decision to charge Lalu Prasad and his family in an alleged land-for-job scam. Accusations against Prasad include using the railway ministry for personal gain. JDU and BJP officials called for expedited trials, while RJD termed it a political vendetta.

A Delhi court's recent decision has added fuel to the political fire in Bihar, as accusations mount against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. They face charges in an alleged land-for-job scam, with the court asserting misuse of the railway ministry for personal gains.

JDU and BJP leaders in Bihar are calling for a swift trial and the confiscation of properties linked to Prasad. They argue such measures would send a strong message that politics must not serve as a cover for criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the RJD has hit back, accusing probe agencies of being instruments of political vendetta led by the central government. The party vows to continue fighting legally, insisting its leaders are being unfairly targeted.

