Trump and Putin Poised for Historic Talks Amidst Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump is preparing for a significant meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the White House attempts to broker an end to the years-long war in Ukraine. The anticipated meeting could take place as soon as next week, although a definitive date has not been set, Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign affairs adviser, suggested.

This potential summit would mark the first direct encounter between the American and Russian leaders since President Joe Biden's meeting with Putin in 2021. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might not join the talks, raising questions about the potential outcomes of the meeting, as Moscow and Kyiv maintain differing stances on peace conditions.

Despite these diplomatic movements, key challenges remain, with recent history showing limited progress in negotiations. Both sides have previously accused each other of violating truce agreements, and efforts to unblock grain supplies and cease hostilities have faced significant hurdles, leaving the future of peace negotiations uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)