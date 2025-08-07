Empowering Women: CM Yadav's Vision for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the cultural and social significance of Raksha Bandhan, describing it as a festival that underscores women's dignity and social security.

During the state-level Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana event in Rajgarh district, Rs 1,859 crore was transferred to 1,26,89,000 women beneficiaries, enhancing their financial aid.

Yadav lauded PM Modi's leadership for bolstering national security and announced infrastructure and irrigation projects aimed at furthering the state's development.