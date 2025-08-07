Left Menu

Empowering Women: CM Yadav's Vision for Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh's CM Mohan Yadav emphasized the cultural and social significance of Raksha Bandhan. He announced financial aid enhancements under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, transferred over Rs 1,859 crore to women beneficiaries, and pledged infrastructure developments. He highlighted the state's efforts towards women's empowerment and national security achievements under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST
Empowering Women: CM Yadav's Vision for Madhya Pradesh
Mohan Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the cultural and social significance of Raksha Bandhan, describing it as a festival that underscores women's dignity and social security.

During the state-level Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana event in Rajgarh district, Rs 1,859 crore was transferred to 1,26,89,000 women beneficiaries, enhancing their financial aid.

Yadav lauded PM Modi's leadership for bolstering national security and announced infrastructure and irrigation projects aimed at furthering the state's development.

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025