Empowering Women: CM Yadav's Vision for Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh's CM Mohan Yadav emphasized the cultural and social significance of Raksha Bandhan. He announced financial aid enhancements under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, transferred over Rs 1,859 crore to women beneficiaries, and pledged infrastructure developments. He highlighted the state's efforts towards women's empowerment and national security achievements under PM Modi's leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:00 IST
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the cultural and social significance of Raksha Bandhan, describing it as a festival that underscores women's dignity and social security.
During the state-level Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana event in Rajgarh district, Rs 1,859 crore was transferred to 1,26,89,000 women beneficiaries, enhancing their financial aid.
Yadav lauded PM Modi's leadership for bolstering national security and announced infrastructure and irrigation projects aimed at furthering the state's development.
