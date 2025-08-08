Left Menu

Kharge Alleges 'Electoral Fraud' Behind 2019 Lok Sabha Defeat

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed his 2019 Lok Sabha election defeat in Gulbarga was due to 'electoral fraud'. Accusing BJP of rigging and using agencies to intimidate opponents, Kharge laid blame on 'bogus voting' and alleged misuse of power to unseat opposition-led governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:44 IST
Kharge Alleges 'Electoral Fraud' Behind 2019 Lok Sabha Defeat
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Gulbarga constituency was due to 'electoral fraud'. Addressing a crowd at the 'Vote Adhikar Rally', Kharge, supported by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, voiced his lone electoral setback in his political career.

Kharge charged the BJP with orchestrating 'bogus voting', securing tens of thousands of votes illegally in the five assembly segments of Gulbarga during the 2019 polls. He further accused the ruling party of leveraging central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax department to intimidate political adversaries and seize power through undemocratic means.

Highlighting the political scenarios in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Manipur, Kharge asserted that BJP bought its way into power by enticing MLA defections. He claimed BJP's victory was not legitimate and implied similar tactics were employed in the 2024 LS poll, maintaining their success was achieved by 'stealth'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025