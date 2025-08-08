Kharge Alleges 'Electoral Fraud' Behind 2019 Lok Sabha Defeat

In a significant statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Gulbarga constituency was due to 'electoral fraud'. Addressing a crowd at the 'Vote Adhikar Rally', Kharge, supported by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, voiced his lone electoral setback in his political career.

Kharge charged the BJP with orchestrating 'bogus voting', securing tens of thousands of votes illegally in the five assembly segments of Gulbarga during the 2019 polls. He further accused the ruling party of leveraging central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax department to intimidate political adversaries and seize power through undemocratic means.

Highlighting the political scenarios in Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Manipur, Kharge asserted that BJP bought its way into power by enticing MLA defections. He claimed BJP's victory was not legitimate and implied similar tactics were employed in the 2024 LS poll, maintaining their success was achieved by 'stealth'.

