Israeli Airstrike in Lebanon: Targeting PFLP and Emerging Hostilities

An Israeli airstrike struck eastern Lebanon on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of several individuals, including prominent Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) member Mohammed Wishah and his bodyguard, as they traveled towards Syria.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack, attributing it to Wishah's activities in coordinating regional militant groups and aligning with Iran's resistance axis. He was recently appointed as PFLP's security chief in Syria after a predecessor was killed in a September strike in Beirut.

In the wake of Israel's ongoing military actions, particularly targeting Palestinian figures in Lebanon since the October 2023 conflict's onset, the airstrike has further heightened tensions. Lebanon's state-run news agency reported six fatalities from the strike, emphasizing the rising hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)