Modi's Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties at the SCO Summit

In a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit China for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin later this month.

The visit marks Modi's return to China after more than seven years, highlighting efforts to rebuild relations strained by previous military tensions along their border.

The summit, anticipated to be the largest since the SCO's inception, will include leaders from over 20 countries and aims to foster international solidarity and cooperation.

