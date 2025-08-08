Modi's Diplomatic Visit: Strengthening Ties at the SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. This visit is significant following strained India-China relations due to past border disputes. The summit will involve over 20 countries, fostering solidarity and development within the SCO.
In a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit China for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin later this month.
The visit marks Modi's return to China after more than seven years, highlighting efforts to rebuild relations strained by previous military tensions along their border.
The summit, anticipated to be the largest since the SCO's inception, will include leaders from over 20 countries and aims to foster international solidarity and cooperation.
