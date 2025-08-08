Left Menu

UK PM Condemns Israeli Offensive in Gaza Amidst Calls for Ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized Israel's plans to escalate military operations in Gaza, labeling them as 'wrong' and urging reconsideration. He emphasizes the need for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid, stressing a diplomatic resolution for lasting peace in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Updated: 08-08-2025 20:24 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly criticized Israel's decision to escalate its military operations in Gaza, calling it 'wrong' and advocating for a reconsideration to prevent further bloodshed in the long-standing conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet recently approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, which has drawn condemnation from the UK. Starmer argues that instead of achieving peace or securing hostages, the escalation will exacerbate the humanitarian crisis.

The UK, alongside its allies, seeks to promote a long-term peace plan based on a two-state solution. With diplomatic negotiations faltering, Starmer stresses the importance of both sides stepping away from violence to ensure a peaceful resolution.

