Congo Revamps Cabinet Amid Strategic Mineral Export Decisions
The Democratic Republic of Congo has appointed former mining executive Louis Watum Kabamba as the new mines minister amid cabinet reshuffles. This move comes ahead of crucial decisions surrounding foreign investments and the regulation of cobalt exports. Watum is anticipated to drive reforms benefitting both investors and local communities.
Concurrently, Kinshasa is engaged in peace negotiations in Washington and Doha, aimed at ending ongoing conflict with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, which has significantly displaced populations. These talks are anticipated to open doors for Western investments in Congo's rich mineral deposits, including lithium, tin, and cobalt.
Watum, who formerly managed leading mining projects, is likely to introduce reforms prioritizing both foreign trade and local advantages in the mining sector. The revised decisions on the cobalt export ban, possibly implementing a quota system, will be critical under his leadership. Other cabinet changes include regional integration and budget ministry appointments.
