Left Menu

Congo Revamps Cabinet Amid Strategic Mineral Export Decisions

The Democratic Republic of Congo has appointed former mining executive Louis Watum Kabamba as the new mines minister amid cabinet reshuffles. This move comes ahead of crucial decisions surrounding foreign investments and the regulation of cobalt exports. Watum is anticipated to drive reforms benefitting both investors and local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:40 IST
Congo Revamps Cabinet Amid Strategic Mineral Export Decisions

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced the appointment of Louis Watum Kabamba as its new mines minister, following extensive cabinet reshuffles. This strategic decision precedes pivotal foreign investment considerations and cobalt export regulations that will impact the nation's economy.

Concurrently, Kinshasa is engaged in peace negotiations in Washington and Doha, aimed at ending ongoing conflict with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, which has significantly displaced populations. These talks are anticipated to open doors for Western investments in Congo's rich mineral deposits, including lithium, tin, and cobalt.

Watum, who formerly managed leading mining projects, is likely to introduce reforms prioritizing both foreign trade and local advantages in the mining sector. The revised decisions on the cobalt export ban, possibly implementing a quota system, will be critical under his leadership. Other cabinet changes include regional integration and budget ministry appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025