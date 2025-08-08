Congo Revamps Cabinet Amid Strategic Mineral Export Decisions

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced the appointment of Louis Watum Kabamba as its new mines minister, following extensive cabinet reshuffles. This strategic decision precedes pivotal foreign investment considerations and cobalt export regulations that will impact the nation's economy.

Concurrently, Kinshasa is engaged in peace negotiations in Washington and Doha, aimed at ending ongoing conflict with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, which has significantly displaced populations. These talks are anticipated to open doors for Western investments in Congo's rich mineral deposits, including lithium, tin, and cobalt.

Watum, who formerly managed leading mining projects, is likely to introduce reforms prioritizing both foreign trade and local advantages in the mining sector. The revised decisions on the cobalt export ban, possibly implementing a quota system, will be critical under his leadership. Other cabinet changes include regional integration and budget ministry appointments.

