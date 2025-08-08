Modi and Putin Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid US Tariffs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the India-Russia Strategic Partnership during a phone call. They discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the impact of US tariffs on India’s Russian oil purchases. Modi invited Putin to visit India for the upcoming annual summit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming their dedication to furthering the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.
Their discussion covered the Ukraine conflict, during which Modi emphasized India's hope for a peaceful resolution, amid US tariffs on India's Russian oil purchases.
Modi invited Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, with discussions also focusing on energy and defense cooperation. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is coordinating the logistics of Putin's visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK-India Vision 2035: Paving the Way for a Stronger Strategic Partnership
India-Israel Defense Ties: A Strategic Partnership on the Rise
We will also discuss 'Vision 2035' to give new momentum and energy to India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership in next decade: PM Modi.
Education Shines in Strengthened UK-India Strategic Partnership
We have continued to share views on peace & stability in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict, and situation in West Asia:Modi after meeting UK PM.