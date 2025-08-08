Left Menu

Modi and Putin Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid US Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their commitment to enhance the India-Russia Strategic Partnership during a phone call. They discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the impact of US tariffs on India’s Russian oil purchases. Modi invited Putin to visit India for the upcoming annual summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:45 IST
Modi and Putin Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid US Tariffs
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming their dedication to furthering the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Their discussion covered the Ukraine conflict, during which Modi emphasized India's hope for a peaceful resolution, amid US tariffs on India's Russian oil purchases.

Modi invited Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, with discussions also focusing on energy and defense cooperation. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is coordinating the logistics of Putin's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025