Modi and Putin Strengthen Strategic Partnership Amid US Tariffs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conversed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirming their dedication to furthering the India-Russia Strategic Partnership.

Their discussion covered the Ukraine conflict, during which Modi emphasized India's hope for a peaceful resolution, amid US tariffs on India's Russian oil purchases.

Modi invited Putin to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, with discussions also focusing on energy and defense cooperation. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is coordinating the logistics of Putin's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)