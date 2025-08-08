Left Menu

Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations Stir Controversy

The political arena heated up as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of choreographing the 2024 elections to favor the BJP. The BJP dismissed these claims as baseless, while the opposition united to demand a parliamentary discussion on the matter. Key figures debated the authenticity and implications of Gandhi's allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:20 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/Youtube:Indian National Congress) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate intensified Friday as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of 'choreographing' the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections to favor the incumbent BJP. In response, BJP leaders swiftly dismissed his claims as unfounded, arguing that even Gandhi's own party and supporters lacked faith in his accusations.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reiterated skepticism, hinting at a lack of evidence and the need for a Special Intensive Review (SIR) if voter list discrepancies exist. Congress, however, remains adamant, pointing to alleged vote theft in Karnataka's Mahadevapura. The ECI refuted the claims, terming them as an attempt to sensationalize a 'tired' narrative without using proper legal channels.

Amid the political crossfire, accusations flew from various opposition quarters, including Congress MPs Karti Chidambaram and Manickam Tagore, who leveled serious charges against the BJP-led government. Meanwhile, SP MP Rajeev Rai questioned the ECI's impartiality. The debate over the credibility of Gandhi's claims continues to captivate the nation's attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

