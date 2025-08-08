Israel's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Criticism

In a significant move, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, expanding military operations and provoking widespread criticism domestically and internationally. Germany responded by halting military exports to Israel, while Britain and other European nations urged a reconsideration of the strategy.

Domestically, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces backlash from opposition leaders and families of hostages, who warn that military escalation endangers lives. Far-right coalition members push for a complete takeover amid Netanyahu's efforts to eradicate Hamas, despite military concerns about hostages' safety.

Internationally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside regional power Saudi Arabia, condemned the offensive. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee defended Israel, emphasizing pressure should be on Hamas. Israel faces mounting pressure to find a diplomatic resolution, as countries consider recognizing a Palestinian state.

