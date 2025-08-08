Left Menu

Israel's Controversial Gaza Plan Sparks Global Criticism

Israel's security cabinet plans to take control of Gaza City, intensifying military operations and drawing criticism globally. Germany has halted military exports to Israel, while opposition within Israel warns the move endangers hostages. International pressure mounts as European and regional leaders call for reconsideration of the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:46 IST
In a significant move, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, expanding military operations and provoking widespread criticism domestically and internationally. Germany responded by halting military exports to Israel, while Britain and other European nations urged a reconsideration of the strategy.

Domestically, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces backlash from opposition leaders and families of hostages, who warn that military escalation endangers lives. Far-right coalition members push for a complete takeover amid Netanyahu's efforts to eradicate Hamas, despite military concerns about hostages' safety.

Internationally, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, alongside regional power Saudi Arabia, condemned the offensive. U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee defended Israel, emphasizing pressure should be on Hamas. Israel faces mounting pressure to find a diplomatic resolution, as countries consider recognizing a Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

