Trump Administration Challenges Harvard Over Patents and Federal Funding

The Trump administration has launched a comprehensive review of Harvard University's research programs funded by federal money, threatening to seize the university's patents under the Bayh-Dole Act. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick accused Harvard of breach of contract and underscored the importance of taxpayer-funded inventions benefiting Americans.

The administration's action emphasizes its priority on boosting U.S. economic competitiveness and its ongoing pressure on universities like Harvard, which has been previously accused of civil rights violations. Harvard has not commented on the recent developments.

The renewed focus on federal funding follows a history of the administration's scrutiny of educational institutions, aiming to ensure alignment with national interests. Critics argue this could threaten academic freedom and innovation.

