Controversial Repost by US Defense Secretary Sparks Debate on Christian Nationalism
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted a controversial video involving a Christian nationalist church advocating against women's voting rights. The post has sparked debate, reflecting Hegseth's ties to the church and its extremist views. While some supported the views, others found them alarming.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-08-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 05:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparked controversy by reposting a video from a Christian nationalist church that included pastors advocating for the repeal of women's voting rights.
The video features Doug Wilson's church pushing for a household voting system, prompting mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding the views while others found them disturbing.
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed Hegseth's affiliation with the church, noting he appreciates Wilson's teachings. This revelation comes as Hegseth leads Christian prayer sessions at the Pentagon.
Advertisement