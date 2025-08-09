Controversial Repost by US Defense Secretary Sparks Debate on Christian Nationalism

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparked controversy by reposting a video from a Christian nationalist church that included pastors advocating for the repeal of women's voting rights.

The video features Doug Wilson's church pushing for a household voting system, prompting mixed reactions on social media, with some applauding the views while others found them disturbing.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed Hegseth's affiliation with the church, noting he appreciates Wilson's teachings. This revelation comes as Hegseth leads Christian prayer sessions at the Pentagon.