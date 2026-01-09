Meloni Warns Against US Military Move on Greenland

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her concern on Friday over the possibility of the United States launching a military strike to seize control of Greenland. She warned that such an action would have severe repercussions for NATO.

Speaking at her traditional new year's press conference, Meloni highlighted the importance of a strong NATO presence in the Arctic region, including Greenland. This presence, she asserted, is crucial for maintaining stability and security.

Meloni's remarks come amid rising geopolitical tensions and underscore the strategic significance of the Arctic region in global affairs.

