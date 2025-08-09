Strategic Political Moves: Amit Shah and PM Modi's High-Profile Assam Visits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to kick-start a political narrative plan for the Bharatiya Janata Party in anticipation of next year's Assam assembly elections. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who highlighted Shah's upcoming visit on August 29 as a pivotal event for the party's campaign efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to visit within ten days of Shah's arrival, underscoring the strategic importance of these trips. The Assam unit of the BJP is meticulously planning to ensure the success of both visits. During his visit, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and attend a convention of recently elected panchayat representatives as well as a birth centenary celebration for Golap Borbora, the state's first non-Congress Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes high-profile inaugurations, such as the nation's first bio-ethanol refinery in Numaligarh. With state elections looming, the BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term, and the high-stakes visits of Shah and Modi are central to galvanizing support. BJP's internal machinery is diligently working to ensure these visits reinforce their political strategy in Assam.

