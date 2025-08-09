Trump and Putin to Negotiate Ukraine Peace in Alaska

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska, to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war. This announcement was made on social media, following reports of a near-ceasefire agreement that might require Ukraine to cede some territory.

Trump hinted that any agreement could involve land exchanges, stating, "There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both." Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insists Ukraine cannot violate its constitution on territorial integrity.

The meeting aims to explore long-term peaceful resolutions for the conflict, though Ukrainian officials demand real peace that respects their sovereignty. Recent speculative reports suggest U.S. and Russian diplomats are exploring options, but Ukraine remains wary of territorial losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)