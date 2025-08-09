CPI(M)'s Balan Critiques Modi Regime's Alleged Anti-minority Stance

CPI(M) veteran A K Balan on Saturday called on the Christian church and associated organizations to recognize the alleged anti-minority actions of the current Central government. These comments come amid recent incidents involving assaults on nuns and priests in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Balan pointed to the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh and attacks on clergy in Odisha, urging the Catholic Church to appreciate the prevailing situation within the country. He criticized Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany for expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after the arrested nuns were granted bail in Chhattisgarh. Balan also highlighted Pamplany's previous statement suggesting Christian support for the BJP if rubber prices were increased.

Highlighting allegations of voter list manipulation raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Balan accused the BJP of attempting to distort voting rights. He additionally alleged that in Muslim-majority areas, voters are swayed through threats reminiscent of the Gujarat riots, if the BJP is not supported. Regarding CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan's alleged visit to an astrologer's home, Balan dismissed the controversy, noting that party leaders maintain regular engagement with all community segments.

