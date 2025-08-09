Left Menu

AIP Protest Demands Release of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid

The Awami Ittehad Party held a protest demanding the release of their chief, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, who is detained in Tihar jail. The protest, led by party MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, called for the release of Rashid and other political prisoners, but faced police intervention in Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:07 IST
AIP Protest Demands Release of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) organized a protest on Saturday, urging the authorities to release its chief and Member of Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, from detention. Demonstrators, led by party MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, gathered near the Sangarmal Complex in Srinagar.

The protestors, wielding placards and banners, vocally demanded Rashid's immediate release. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, represents the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in north Kashmir and has been held in New Delhi's Tihar jail since his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2019 terror funding case.

Despite attempts to march towards Lal Chowk city center, the protestors were halted by police forces. Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad urged all political entities to unite in calling for the freedom of political prisoners detained across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

