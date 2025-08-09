Political Storm in Deoghar: BJP's Dubey Files Privilege Breach Complaint Amid Temple Entry Controversy

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP Member of Parliament, has lodged a formal complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, accusing senior Jharkhand officials of breaching parliamentary privilege. The move comes after police filed an FIR accusing Dubey of entering a revered temple in Deoghar, sparking political controversy.

The incident occurred on August 2, when Dubey and others allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath Temple, despite restrictions due to high pilgrim traffic during the holy month of Shravan. Temple priest Kartik Nath Thakur lodged the complaint, leading to charges under various sections.

BJP leaders, including Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, slammed the FIR as politically motivated, claiming it was a ploy to harass party members. Dubey maintained his innocence, questioning the basis of the FIR and criticizing the ruling JMM-led government for its oppressive actions against BJP figures.

