Senator Graham Calls on India to Mediate in Ukraine Crisis
US Senator Lindsey Graham has asked India to leverage its influence in aiding President Trump to end the Ukraine war, following a discussion between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin. Graham emphasized India's significant role due to its oil relations with Russia and its potential impact on US-India relations.
US Senator Lindsey Graham has called upon India to use its influence to assist President Donald Trump in bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict. This appeal came shortly after a phone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Graham highlighted that India is a major buyer of inexpensive Russian oil, which he believes contributes to Russia's ability to continue its military efforts in Ukraine. He stressed the importance of India's intervention in improving diplomatic ties with the United States.
During Modi's call with Putin, the Indian Prime Minister reiterated India's preference for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian situation. Graham voiced support for President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India due to its oil trade with Russia, stating it would counteract 'war profiteering.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
