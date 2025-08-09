Left Menu

Senator Graham Calls on India to Mediate in Ukraine Crisis

US Senator Lindsey Graham has asked India to leverage its influence in aiding President Trump to end the Ukraine war, following a discussion between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin. Graham emphasized India's significant role due to its oil relations with Russia and its potential impact on US-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:44 IST
Senator Graham Calls on India to Mediate in Ukraine Crisis

US Senator Lindsey Graham has called upon India to use its influence to assist President Donald Trump in bringing an end to the Ukraine conflict. This appeal came shortly after a phone conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham highlighted that India is a major buyer of inexpensive Russian oil, which he believes contributes to Russia's ability to continue its military efforts in Ukraine. He stressed the importance of India's intervention in improving diplomatic ties with the United States.

During Modi's call with Putin, the Indian Prime Minister reiterated India's preference for a political and diplomatic resolution to the Ukrainian situation. Graham voiced support for President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on India due to its oil trade with Russia, stating it would counteract 'war profiteering.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025