Left Menu

Vote Theft Allegations Stir Political Storm: Rahul vs. EC

The Election Commission has demanded that Rahul Gandhi either support his vote theft allegations with a signed declaration or apologize. Tensions rise as Gandhi refuses, asserting his oath to the Constitution. The controversy involves alleged electoral discrepancies in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:53 IST
Vote Theft Allegations Stir Political Storm: Rahul vs. EC
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his vote theft allegations with a signed declaration or issue a public apology. This demand follows Gandhi's claims of electoral discrepancies in three states, which have sparked a heated exchange.

After Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' surfaced, election officials in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana urged him to name individuals he alleges were improperly included or excluded from voter rolls. The EC continues to press for documented evidence to back the claims.

Despite the mounting pressure, Gandhi stands firm in his refusal to sign any additional declarations, citing his constitutional oath as a member of Parliament. The standoff between the opposition leader and election authorities highlights ongoing tensions amid electoral governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025