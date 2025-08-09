Vote Theft Allegations Stir Political Storm: Rahul vs. EC

The Election Commission is challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his vote theft allegations with a signed declaration or issue a public apology. This demand follows Gandhi's claims of electoral discrepancies in three states, which have sparked a heated exchange.

After Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' surfaced, election officials in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Haryana urged him to name individuals he alleges were improperly included or excluded from voter rolls. The EC continues to press for documented evidence to back the claims.

Despite the mounting pressure, Gandhi stands firm in his refusal to sign any additional declarations, citing his constitutional oath as a member of Parliament. The standoff between the opposition leader and election authorities highlights ongoing tensions amid electoral governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)