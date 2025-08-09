Political Tensions Escalate Amid EVM Controversy in India
Eknath Shinde criticized Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission and EVMs, attributing it to fear of defeat in upcoming Bihar elections. Shinde accused Gandhi of undermining voters. Sharad Pawar claimed two individuals assured him of victory in 2024 and suggested Gandhi was uninterested in political 'guarantees'.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, launched a verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of unfairly criticizing the Election Commission and electronic voting machines (EVMs) due to apprehensions about the upcoming Bihar elections.
Shinde, expressing disdain for Rahul Gandhi's accusations, observed that Congress and its allies often criticize EVMs only when facing electoral defeats, citing Karnataka and Telangana as instances where they accepted outcomes.
Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar of the NCP SP hinted at mysterious meetings promising electoral victories, which he alleged were unmet by opposition leaders, including Gandhi, who opted instead for direct public engagement strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Some ministers in Mahayuti govt switched off phones out of snooping fear, claims Rohit Pawar
Nitish govt hikes monthly pension of retired journalists by Rs 9,000 ahead of Bihar polls
Odisha Ranks Second in Ayushman Bharat Success, Defies Opposition Criticism
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Stand Against Terror and Opposition Criticism
Opposition Unites: Bihar Polls and Statehood Debate