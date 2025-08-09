Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Amid EVM Controversy in India

Eknath Shinde criticized Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission and EVMs, attributing it to fear of defeat in upcoming Bihar elections. Shinde accused Gandhi of undermining voters. Sharad Pawar claimed two individuals assured him of victory in 2024 and suggested Gandhi was uninterested in political 'guarantees'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:17 IST
Political Tensions Escalate Amid EVM Controversy in India
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, launched a verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of unfairly criticizing the Election Commission and electronic voting machines (EVMs) due to apprehensions about the upcoming Bihar elections.

Shinde, expressing disdain for Rahul Gandhi's accusations, observed that Congress and its allies often criticize EVMs only when facing electoral defeats, citing Karnataka and Telangana as instances where they accepted outcomes.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar of the NCP SP hinted at mysterious meetings promising electoral victories, which he alleged were unmet by opposition leaders, including Gandhi, who opted instead for direct public engagement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025