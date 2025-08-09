Political Tensions Escalate Amid EVM Controversy in India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, launched a verbal attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, accusing him of unfairly criticizing the Election Commission and electronic voting machines (EVMs) due to apprehensions about the upcoming Bihar elections.

Shinde, expressing disdain for Rahul Gandhi's accusations, observed that Congress and its allies often criticize EVMs only when facing electoral defeats, citing Karnataka and Telangana as instances where they accepted outcomes.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar of the NCP SP hinted at mysterious meetings promising electoral victories, which he alleged were unmet by opposition leaders, including Gandhi, who opted instead for direct public engagement strategies.

