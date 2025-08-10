Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have united in denouncing Belarus for what they describe as persistent human rights abuses and suppression of civil liberties. They allege that Belarusian authorities are systematically dismantling civil society, silencing independent media, and eradicating political opposition.

In a joint statement, the three countries asserted, "We stand united in condemning the ongoing repression and human rights violations." Thousands have reportedly been unjustly detained, tortured, or forced into exile. Such actions, they claim, blatantly violate Belarus' international obligations and infringe upon fundamental human rights and freedoms.

Despite recent releases of some political prisoners, nearly 1,200 individuals remain in prison in Belarus. Human rights organizations continue to voice their concerns, calling on Belarusian authorities to cease their oppressive practices. President Alexander Lukashenko, allied with Russia's Vladimir Putin, has been a dominant political figure for over thirty years, with a history of controversial elections and strict control over the country's political landscape.

