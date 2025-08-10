Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Debate: Timing and Tactics Under Scrutiny

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's recent remarks on Operation Sindoor have sparked a political stir, prompting Congress MP Imran Masood to question the timing of his statement. Masood expressed concerns that the comments might be an attempt to deflect attention from allegations against the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Masood emphasized confidence in India's defense forces, questioning why, given their capabilities, they hadn't reclaimed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier, Congress leader Udit Raj accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the nation by not reclaiming PoK after a successful military operation. Raj supported Singh's assertion about India's operational achievements but criticized the decision to announce a ceasefire instead of pushing further.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal Singh lauded the 'political will' behind Operation Sindoor's success, asserting that no external constraints were placed on the armed forces. He highlighted that any limitations were self-imposed, with forces deciding their engagement rules.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK and resulting in the elimination of over 100 affiliated terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)