Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Debate: Timing and Tactics Under Scrutiny

Congress leaders mused over Air Chief Marshal Singh's remarks on Operation Sindoor, questioning its timing. While Singh credited the Indian government's political determination for the operation's success, Congress MPs criticized the decision not to reclaim PoK, alleging it sidetracked from Election Commission controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:38 IST
Operation Sindoor Sparks Political Debate: Timing and Tactics Under Scrutiny
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's recent remarks on Operation Sindoor have sparked a political stir, prompting Congress MP Imran Masood to question the timing of his statement. Masood expressed concerns that the comments might be an attempt to deflect attention from allegations against the Election Commission.

Speaking to ANI, Masood emphasized confidence in India's defense forces, questioning why, given their capabilities, they hadn't reclaimed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier, Congress leader Udit Raj accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the nation by not reclaiming PoK after a successful military operation. Raj supported Singh's assertion about India's operational achievements but criticized the decision to announce a ceasefire instead of pushing further.

Addressing an event in Bengaluru, Air Chief Marshal Singh lauded the 'political will' behind Operation Sindoor's success, asserting that no external constraints were placed on the armed forces. He highlighted that any limitations were self-imposed, with forces deciding their engagement rules.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK and resulting in the elimination of over 100 affiliated terrorists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025