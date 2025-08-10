Tributes and Birthdays: Modi's Greetings and Farewell to Shibu Soren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren amid solemn circumstances. The Chief Minister is currently in Nemra, his ancestral village in Ramgarh District, for rites held following the passing of his father.

Shibu Soren, a key figure in Jharkhand's tribal movement and founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, passed away on August 4 after battling kidney-related issues. He had been under treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

The Jharkhand Armed Police honored Shibu Soren, affectionately known as 'Dishom Guru', with a gun salute during his state-sanctioned last rites on August 5, marking an end to the life of a respected tribal leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)