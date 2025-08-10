Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Punjab Bids Farewell to Fallen Soldiers

The funeral of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, both killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was conducted with full military honors in Punjab. Both soldiers died during an encounter that began on August 1 in Kulgam district. They were remembered for their bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:35 IST
Honoring Bravery: Punjab Bids Farewell to Fallen Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, the funeral for Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, was held with full military honors on Sunday in their native Punjab villages.

The two soldiers were tragically killed during an overnight encounter with terrorists, part of an extensive operation initiated on August 1 in Kulgam district after intelligence reports suggested terrorist presence in the region.

The bodies of the soldiers, grieved over by family members and a large number of mourners, were received in their respective villages in Punjab. Political leaders, including Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, and high-ranking officials joined the funerals, honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025