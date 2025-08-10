Honoring Bravery: Punjab Bids Farewell to Fallen Soldiers

In a solemn ceremony, the funeral for Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who lost their lives in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, was held with full military honors on Sunday in their native Punjab villages.

The two soldiers were tragically killed during an overnight encounter with terrorists, part of an extensive operation initiated on August 1 in Kulgam district after intelligence reports suggested terrorist presence in the region.

The bodies of the soldiers, grieved over by family members and a large number of mourners, were received in their respective villages in Punjab. Political leaders, including Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, and high-ranking officials joined the funerals, honoring their ultimate sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)