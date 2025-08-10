Netanyahu Vows to 'Finish the Job' Against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's determination to conclude its campaign against Hamas, describing it as essential to the nation's security strategy. Speaking from Jerusalem, he emphasized that Israel aims to free Gaza, not occupy it, despite plans for military action.

Addressing international media, Netanyahu countered what he perceives as misinformation, amid growing criticism both domestically and abroad. The outlined goals for Gaza include its demilitarization, a heightened Israeli military presence, and the establishment of a non-Israeli civilian administration.

In a shift, Netanyahu announced plans to allow more foreign journalists into Gaza, a departure from previous restrictions. He also held Hamas responsible for the challenges within Gaza, citing civilian casualties, damage, and aid shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)