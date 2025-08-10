BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi Over Poll Rigging Claims
The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi, equating him to Goebbles, for alleging anomalies in India's elections. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned Gandhi's claims of missing votes, highlighting the lack of evidence from the opposition. Meanwhile, Congress launched a web portal for electoral accountability.
Rahul Gandhi has come under fire from the BJP, which has accused him of taking on the role of Joseph Goebbles, Hitler's famed propagandist. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Gandhi for making baseless allegations against the Election Commission of India, likening it to a tantrum over losing power.
Trivedi expressed skepticism over Gandhi's claims that nearly one lakh votes were stolen in a Bangalore constituency. He challenged the Congress leader to provide proof, noting that the opposition has failed to corroborate its claims despite having substantial ground presence in key electoral states.
In response, the Congress party launched an online platform to gather public support for electoral transparency, underscoring Gandhi's assertion that voter list integrity is crucial for true democratic elections. Gandhi reiterated on social media that any vote theft undermines the democratic principle of 'one person, one vote.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
