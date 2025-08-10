Left Menu

Karnataka Legislature Clash: Opposition Gears Up for a Showdown with Congress

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature is set to see intense debates between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. Key issues include alleged mismanagement, internal reservation plans, and controversial bills. Leadership rivalries and internal party conflicts further complicate the political landscape.

Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka legislature's monsoon session is poised for fiery debates as the ruling Congress and opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance prepare to confront each other. Critical issues awaiting discussion include claims of government mismanagement and controversial decisions such as the new caste census and internal reservations for Scheduled Castes.

Opposition parties are likely to challenge the government's handling of matters like the RCB victory tragedy, fertiliser distribution, and its response to allegations surrounding the Dharmasthala mass burials. The Congress faces the challenge of addressing criticism from Rahul Gandhi regarding vote theft and dissatisfaction with the Election Commission of India and BJP's strategies.

New legislation, including several contentious bills, is expected to be introduced. Meanwhile, internal power struggles within both parties could influence proceedings, with rumors of leadership changes adding to the session's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

