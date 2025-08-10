TMC's Ghosh Leads Charge Against Worker Harassment
TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh led a demonstration in Kolkata against the alleged harassment of Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states. The protest, organized by the TMC youth wing, took place near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mayo Road. Similar demonstrations occurred elsewhere in the state.
TMC Member of Parliament Saayoni Ghosh spearheaded a demonstration in Kolkata, protesting the alleged mistreatment of Bengali migrant workers in states governed by the BJP. The protest, orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress's youth wing under Ghosh's leadership, convened near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road.
During the demonstration, Ghosh declared that the insult to Bengali language and heritage would not be endured. The protest reflects the party's determination to defend regional identity amidst perceived threats.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasizing the gravity of the issue, announced on July 21 that such protests would continue across West Bengal every weekend. As anger simmers, more localized protests have also been held throughout the state.
