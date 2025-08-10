Left Menu

Rapid Metro Expansion in India: A Political Tug-of-War

Under the BJP's leadership, India's metro network has grown significantly from 230 km in 2014 to 1,036 km today, expanding to over 24 cities. However, this growth is marred by political disputes over funding contributions between the Central and Karnataka state governments.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized the unprecedented expansion of India's metro rail networks under the BJP administration, stating that the connectivity has grown from 230 kilometers in 2014 to 1,036 kilometers as of today. Speaking from Hubballi, Joshi noted that this growth has increased metro connectivity to over 24 cities, from just three cities in 2014.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister countered these claims, arguing that the state government bore the brunt of metro project costs, spending 80 percent on the Metro Yellow Line, while the central government contributed a mere 20 percent. He highlighted the disparity in government cooperation towards urban infrastructure projects.

Accusations of neglect dominated the discourse as the Congress criticized BJP leaders for failing to secure funds for Karnataka. The Deputy Chief Minister demanded $1 lakh crore as a grant for Bengaluru, a city he sees as underfunded despite its tax contributions. Highlighting contributions from private companies like Infosys and Biocon, the contention underscored the political tug-of-war over claiming credit for metro developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

