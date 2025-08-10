Left Menu

Nordic-Baltic Nations Stand United for Ukraine's Peace

Eight Nordic-Baltic nations jointly reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, emphasizing that peace requires pressure on Russia to end its unlawful war. They insist on maintaining international borders and plan to impose more restrictions on Russia. President Trump plans to meet President Putin to negotiate peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:15 IST
In a show of unity, the leaders of eight Nordic-Baltic nations have reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through sustained pressure on Russia to cease its 'unlawful' war. The joint statement was made by leaders from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

These nations highlighted their commitment to the principle that international borders must not be altered by force, vowing to uphold and impose additional restrictive measures against the Russian Federation. The leaders' statement serves as a strong message to Russia about the consequences of its continued aggression.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska to negotiate a potential end to the war. Although there's potential for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend, current preparations focus on a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin.

