Gehlot Slams EC: Absurd Demands Blamed for 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced strong criticism against the Election Commission (EC), condemning what he calls an 'absurd' demand for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to provide an affidavit concerning his allegations of 'vote theft'.

Gehlot communicated via a post on X, asserting that Rahul Gandhi has already disclosed significant evidence about the alleged 'vote theft' orchestrated by the EC, and that the nation stands behind Gandhi's claims. Gehlot insists the EC's request for an affidavit is a superficial effort to safeguard its reputation, referencing former chief election commissioner O P Rawat's practices under the NDA regime in 2018, which ensured public trust through thorough inquiry and disclosure of facts when confronted by allegations from senior leaders.

Gehlot further questioned whether top political figures like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, or Narendra Modi have ever been subjected to similar affidavit demands when making allegations against the EC. He also challenged the commission's approach by asking if investigative journalists or media houses would face identical scrutiny. Emphasizing the fundamental democratic tenet of 'one person, one vote', Gehlot urged the EC to uphold transparency and allow for independent audits by making the digital voter lists publicly accessible.

