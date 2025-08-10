Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Congress Protests in J&K Over Statehood

Tariq Hameed Karra, head of Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, criticized the police for alleged misconduct during their hunger strike advocating statehood restoration. The protest, part of the 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, faced hurdles such as denied permissions and alleged police harassment.

The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit is embroiled in a tense standoff with the police, accused of misconduct during a hunger strike advocating for statehood. The party's local chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, alleged that officers led by a Sub-divisional police officer and a station house officer disrupted their chain hunger strike, aimed at pushing for statehood restoration.

The strike is part of the party's 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign, seeking the return of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Despite prior notifications and requests for permission, the police allegedly hindered their efforts by denying tent setups, forcing leaders and workers to protest on the footpath.

Karra condemned the police's actions, citing previous instances of aggression during Congress protests. He urged the force to refrain from acting as a political tool for the ruling party, expressing concerns about the implications for everyday citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

