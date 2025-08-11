Netanyahu Defends Expanded Gaza Offensive Amid Rising Criticism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended an expanded military offensive in Gaza, emphasizing the need to dismantle Hamas strongholds amid rising criticism. Despite international outrage and local concern, Netanyahu remains committed to defeating Hamas and increasing humanitarian aid, while denying allegations of starvation in the region.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the newly expanded military offensive in Gaza, describing it as crucial for defeating Hamas despite growing domestic and international criticism.
Netanyahu revealed that the operation now targets not only Gaza City but also central camps like Muwasi, stressing Israel's aim is the complete defeat of the militant group.
Addressing allegations of starvation in Gaza, Netanyahu denied such claims, insisting there is no hunger and reaffirming plans to increase aid distribution sites in the territory.
