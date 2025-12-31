Left Menu

Taiwan's Defence Alerts on Rising Chinese Disinformation Amid Military Drills

Taiwan's defence officials warn against Chinese disinformation campaigns during military drills, cautioning the public against falling for false narratives aimed at undermining morale and confidence in Taiwan's military. The Ministry of National Defence identifies at least 46 false claims, aiming to erode trust and affect regional perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:49 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has raised alarms over a surge of Chinese disinformation campaigns aligned with extensive military drills encircling the island. Officials caution the public not to succumb to misleading narratives designed to erode morale and cast doubt on Taiwan's military capabilities and alliances.

The Taipei Times reports that Major General Chu Hui-fang, who heads the MND's Political Warfare Bureau, identified at least 46 instances of falsified information since the start of the exercises. Many of these claims, disseminated through Chinese state-affiliated platforms and social media, seek to undermine confidence in Taiwan's armed forces.

MND officials have firmly refuted accusations that Chinese coast guard vessels blockaded major Taiwanese ports and denied claims of PLA units advancing close to Taiwan's coastlines. Lieutenant General Hsieh Jih-sheng dismissed footage aired by CCTV alleging drone activity near Taipei's landmarks, clarifying that detected drone movements did not enter Taiwan's 24-nautical mile contiguous zone.

