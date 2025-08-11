Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's Crucial White House Visit Amid Controversy

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan is preparing for a crucial visit to the White House as tensions escalate following President Donald Trump's recent call for his removal. The Wall Street Journal broke the news on Sunday, citing reliable sources familiar with the unfolding situation.

Amidst the controversy, questions arise over the motivations and potential outcomes of Tan's meeting with U.S. officials. The scheduled discussions are expected to address high-stakes issues for both the company and the government, though specific agenda items remain undisclosed.

Reuters, however, reported an inability to immediately confirm the Wall Street Journal's account. As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the impact of this high-profile interaction between one of America's leading tech companies and the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)