Trump's Controversial Plan to Tackle D.C. Homelessness and Crime

In a bold and contentious move, President Donald Trump has announced plans to remove homeless individuals from the nation's capital and increase efforts to curb crime, despite claims from Washington's mayor that crime rates are not at a peak.

The administration is reportedly considering deploying hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington, a tactic Trump has previously used, though the details, including the number of troops and their roles, are yet to be finalized. Critically, Trump directly manages the National Guard in Washington, D.C., unlike in other states where governors hold that power.

The city has faced issues like homelessness, with a reported 3,782 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given night. While Trump seems set on taking decisive action, it remains ambiguous what legal measures he would leverage. Critics raise concerns over the broader implications, especially with federal crime rates reportedly declining in recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)