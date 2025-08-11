Amid relentless explosions, Ukrainian soldiers hunker down in makeshift shelters as they face continual threats from Russian artillery. Shrouded by a sense of isolation, the troops express skepticism about ongoing peace negotiations yielding tangible results to end the protracted conflict.

Dmytro Loviniukov, a soldier from the 148th Brigade, voices concerns over the peace process, pointing out the futility of negotiations when Russian forces continue to strengthen their positions. Posturing by international leaders adds to the uncertainty, casting doubt over any potential ceasefire.

As the fighting drags on into another year, the Ukrainian military grapples with recruitment challenges, leaving seasoned soldiers entrenched on the battlefield. Despite hope waning, troops maintain their defensive stance, with no alternative path but to hold their ground against the resurgence of Russian aggression.

