Aviation Safety in the Spotlight: Congress-BJP Clash over Chennai Flight Incident

In a significant aviation debacle, Congress MP K C Venugopal has accused Air India of a severe safety lapse, claiming that another aircraft was present on the runway as a Delhi-bound flight attempted to land in Chennai. This led to a consequential clash with BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Malviya labeled the allegations as 'extremely serious' and stressed the necessity for an investigation, warning of potential repercussions for Venugopal if proven inaccurate. Meanwhile, Air India firmly denied the claims, explaining that the diversion was due to adverse weather and not other aircraft presence.

Highlighting aviation safety concerns, Venugopal called for a fair probe by DGCA. The incident's controversial nature has fueled a political storm while rekindling discussions on ensuring uncompromising flight safety protocols.

