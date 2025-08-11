Left Menu

Aviation Safety in the Spotlight: Congress-BJP Clash over Chennai Flight Incident

A controversy has erupted over a Delhi-bound Air India flight's emergency landing at Chennai. Congress MP K C Venugopal alleges another aircraft occupied the runway, a claim refuted by Air India. BJP’s Amit Malviya calls for scrutiny and consequences if allegations are false, emphasizing aviation safety's importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:36 IST
Aviation Safety in the Spotlight: Congress-BJP Clash over Chennai Flight Incident
BJP leader Amit Malviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant aviation debacle, Congress MP K C Venugopal has accused Air India of a severe safety lapse, claiming that another aircraft was present on the runway as a Delhi-bound flight attempted to land in Chennai. This led to a consequential clash with BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Malviya labeled the allegations as 'extremely serious' and stressed the necessity for an investigation, warning of potential repercussions for Venugopal if proven inaccurate. Meanwhile, Air India firmly denied the claims, explaining that the diversion was due to adverse weather and not other aircraft presence.

Highlighting aviation safety concerns, Venugopal called for a fair probe by DGCA. The incident's controversial nature has fueled a political storm while rekindling discussions on ensuring uncompromising flight safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025