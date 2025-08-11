Democracy Under Siege: Opposition's Protest Stifled
Jairam Ramesh and other opposition MPs were prevented from marching to the Election Commission in protest against the revision of electoral rolls. The police blocked their path, detaining the MPs, citing security arrangements. This incident sparked allegations that democracy was being trampled.
- Country:
- India
In New Delhi on Monday, a group of opposition MPs, spearheaded by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, faced police barricades as they attempted to march to the Election Commission office. Their protest was against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.
The opposition members planned a peaceful demonstration to express their disapproval of the electoral process, intending to collectively submit a memorandum to the Election Commission. However, the police were prepared, setting up elaborate barricades to halt their progress.
Ramesh voiced strong accusations against the perceived obstruction, declaring that such actions equated to an assault on democracy. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, the MPs were eventually detained and transported away by police vehicles, intensifying claims of democratic suppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
